DETAINED Lusaka-based photographer Chellah Tukuta has complained that several days after his arrest, he has not been taken to court.

Chellah has since applied for habeas corpus seeking in the Lusaka High court seeking a determination on the legality of his arrest and detention.

Tukuta who was arrested last week and charged with criminal libel has cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in his matter demanding that his body be taken to court by the police so that the court can examine and determine whether his arrest and detention is legal.

According to an affidavit in support of Exparte summons for leave to issue writ of Habeas Corpus Ad Subjiciendum, Tukuta contended that since his apprehension on June 17,2020 at around 22:00 hours he has not been granted police bond or appeared before the court to answer to any charges levelled up against him.

He said he was formally arrested and charged with four counts of criminal libel on Friday 19 June while at lusaka central police station.

Tukuta further stated that on June 22, around 04:30 hours he was taken to Ndola central police station where he has been in

custody to date without being given police bond.