The Chewa Royal Establishment has suspended Nyau dancers commonly known as Gule Wamkulu from performing during meetings and political rallies.

Chairperson in charge of Gule Wamkulu, Chief Mwangala, says the decision to suspend the traditional dance was made following reports of some negative effects associated with some dance groups.

Chief Mwangala explained that some dance groups have turned Gule Wamkulu into a source of income for individuals.

He said Kalonga Gawa Undi wrote to him to inform all the subordinate chiefs not to allow Gule Wamkulu to perform during meetings and political campaigns.

Chief Mwangala, however, says people are free to invite other Chewa traditional dance groups apart from Gule Wamkulu.

He said further instructions will be given once the negative issues are resolved.

Chief Mwangala said this when Chadiza Central Ward aspiring Member of Parliament, Jonathan Daka, paid a courtesy call on three Chewa chiefs of Chadiza district at Chanjowe Day Secondary School, where he handed over building materials worth over K60, 000.

Other chiefs that were present are Chief Zingalume and Chief Mlolo.

Credit: Breeze FM