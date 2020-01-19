By Michael Kaluba

Economist Chibamba Kanyama has advised government to stop announcing investor pledges into the economy so that Zambia can begin to work towards actualizing tangible investments.

Mr. Kanyama told Phoenix News that Zambia does not need investors to come and build more shopping malls but rather value-addition driven stakeholders who must be compelled to set up manufacturing industries.

He explains that there is need for the country to work on the missing link to allow for value addition in the agriculture and mining sectors while enhancing the manufacturing industry.

Mr. Kanyama said this in reaction to the announcement made by the Zambian mission in South Africa that over US$228 million is expected to be injected in the Zambian economy with 1,000 jobs created by 24 South African companies who were recently granted investment certificates by the Zambia Development Agency –ZDA-.

