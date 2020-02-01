LUSAKA’S Chibolya township, notorious for it’s drug culture, may have lost its most well-known resident with the news that Gerald Musalale commonly known as ‘Seven Spirits’ has died.

Musalale, 34 died yesterday around 11 hours after collapsing at home in the company of friends.

Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Ward 11 councillor Luckson Sakala confirmed the death of Musalale.

He said the body of Musalale rests in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.

Credit: Francina Chomba/Times of Zambia.