CHIBULU BELIEVES CHIPOLOPOLO NEEDS YOUNG TALENT

FOOTBALL Analyst Musonda Chibulu [Left] has called for the immediate inclusion of young talent in the senior national football team if results are to improve.

Chibulu says junior players have the hunger and desire to prove themselves, hence the need to have them in the team.

He told ZNBC Sport in an interview that Coach Milutin Sredojevic should consider dropping senior players who are not having an impact in the team.

Chibulu said there is no point in having players in the team when they cannot make the starting line-up for their respective clubs.

He said players that played in the Under 20 national team are ready to graduate to the senior team because they have proven themselves at club level.

Meanwhile, another analyst, Nsama Chisupa said there is need for a mindset change for both the players and the technical bench.

Nsama said Zambia has slim chances of having improved results if no immediate measures are adopted.

The Chipolopolo Boys yesterday recorded their second consecutive loss at the ongoing COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa, losing 1-nil to Eswatini, and remain stuck at the bottom of Group B.

ZNBC