LWANDAMINA ESCAPES FROM PRISON…..

Chicken George Lwandamina, who was recently signed by Kabwe’s Prison Leopard Football Club and given a brand new twin cab among other fringes has reportedly ditched the Zambia Prisons sponsored side.

Pictures have emerged on social media of him having arrived in Tanzania last to take over at Azam FC.

Reliable sources at the Zambia Correctional service have confirmed that Lwandamina left them in limbo.

Club Spokesperson Brian Mooya could neither confirm nor deny the development.

“Will issue a comprehensive statement,” was Mooya’s brief response to the query.