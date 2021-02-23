By Prudence Muyunda

SOUTHERN- SINAZONGWE

CHIDYAKA CONGRATS HH FOR APPOINTING MS. NALUMANGO AS VIP

Southern Province UPND Presidential Campaigning Team Chairperson John Chidyaka has applauded Party President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing Mutale Nalumango as Party Vice President .

Mr. Chidyaka tells CIC Report in Sinazongwe that the appointment of Ms. Nalumango is welcome and good decision UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has done.

Mr. Chidyaka described Ms. Nalumango as gallant woman who performed critical duties during the incarceration of Party President Mr. Hichilema on his trumped treason charge.

He says this will also help end tribe accusations PF has been singing against the UPND.