COVID-19 CLAIMS LIFE OF CHIEF CHIBESAKUNDA

Chief Chibesakunda of the Bisa people of Shiwangandu District in Muchinga Province, has died at Chinsali General Hospital.

He was Robert Bwembya Luo, brother to Prof. Nkandu Luo (Minister of Livestock), and Mable Mungomba (IBA Board Chairperson), son to Justice Lombe Chibesakunda (former Chief Justice) and was Chief Chibesakunda the XI

May His Soul Rest In Peace🙏🏾