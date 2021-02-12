Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

12th February 2021

Chief Chinkata has a constitutional right to choose his preferred Presidential candidate

I wish to state that as a Zambian who respects the sanctity of civil liberties and other freedoms that include the right of choice, I will support any Zambian who expresses his desire to support a particular candidate whether from the ruling party or opposition. It is in view of the foregoing that I ask those that may object at the alleged decision of His Royal Highness Chief Chinkata of Dundumwezi Constituency, Southern Province in his asserted open declaration, to presumably endorse the candidature of President Edgar Lungu’s 3rd term bid, to please respect the tenets of democracy that allows freedom of choice among many other freedoms.

I am aware of traditional leaders from other parts of the country who have also endorsed leaders from the opposition as their preferred candidates, they too must be allowed to exercise their constitutional right as individual Zambians. This is as it should be in a democracy.

It would however be understandable if concerns were raised because Traditional leaders were advocating for their subjects to support a particular candidate over the other. This is not in our terms of reference, because as Traditional leaders our Chiefdoms comprise of people from different interest groups such as various political parties. Encouraging them to support candidates of our own personal choice would be encouraging them to fight one another and hence bring conflict in the country.

Chiefs like any Zambian are given only one ballot paper to choose from among many contending Presidential candidates, instead of many ballot papers that equate the numerous competitors. This is because they have a right of choice of one candidate like any other citizen.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni