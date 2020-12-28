CHIEF CHITIMUKULU BLAMES UPND OVER WEDNESDAY VIOLENCE

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Northern Province is worried about the continued use of youths by UPND leaders for their own gain.

Chief Chitimukulu says it is the youth who are caught up in trouble.

He further warned UPND to desist from relaying on plans to engage youths in political violence ahead of the 2021 general election.

The paramount chief was speaking at his palace in Malole Mungwi District when he held talks with Opposition Movement for Democratic Change-MDC-National youth chairperson Vernon Kasonde.

Last month, the paramount chief vowed to campaign vigorously for PF and President Lungu in 2021.