Chief Chitimukulu congratulates HH!

Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU of the Bemba people has congratulated newly elected President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview, the Paramount Chief said being elected as President is an indication that the people of Zambia want to work with HICHILEMA.

The traditional leader who quoted a Bible verse from Roman 13 explained that leadership comes from God hence the need for people to welcome the new leader.

He stated that the Bemba Royal Establishment -BRE- works with the government of the day and as such they will work with the new President and the United Party for National Development -UPND- in fostering development in the province and the country at large.

Chief CHITIMUKULU has since advised people in the province to work with President-elect and his government.