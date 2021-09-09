CHIEF HAMAUNDU CLAIMS SOME PEOPLE ARE AFTER HIS LIFE

Chief Hamaundu of the Tonga Speaking people in Pemba District says he is living in fear following alleged reports that some people are planning to kill him.

Hamaundu claims a named headman who was part of the planning meeting to have him killed approached him and relayed the information over people planning assassinate him.

Chief Hamaundu alleges that a group of people have come together with a view to mobilize resources to hire an assassin in a bid to end his life.

He tells Chikuni Radio that the matter has since been reported to the Zambia together with audio conversations over the alleged move of killing him.

He did not reveal reasons why he is being targeted and other details as the matter is under investigation.

The traditional leader has however advised his subjects to remain united and focus on developmental issues than petty issues of succession.

The police confirmed receiving this complaint and are investigating.