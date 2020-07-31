Chief Hamaundu of the Tonga speaking people of Pemba District in Southern Province has withdrawn his statement in which he condemned opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema for allegedly threatening to dethrone paramount Chief Chititmukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Northern Province if the UPND forms government.

Chief Hamaundu says it has come to his attention that Mr. Hichilema did not utter any word threatening to dethrone the paramount chief as alleged by some sections of the media.

