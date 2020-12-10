CHIEF HAMUSONDE CHALLENGES LUNGU, HH TO DIALOGUE OVER POLITICAL VIOLENCE
Chief Hamusonde has challenged United Party for National Development Party (UPND) and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidents to dialogue over the issue of political violence.
He says the conflicts between the two parties have caused a lot of bloodshed, calling on both leaders to put an end to the vice once and for all.
Byta FM Staffer Brian Hantuba reports from Monze that speaking during President Edgar Lungu’s visit in Monze Wednesday, Hamusonde also called for a sit down between Eastern and Southern Chiefs to facilitate for dialogue for the two parties.
Lungu has since underscored the importance to improve relations between the UPND and the PF.
He says criminals should not be given space in the political arena regardless of their political affiliation, remarking that all offenders must be arrested.
Lungu reiterated his stance against political violence further questioning why some opposition leaders have not made similar statements.
