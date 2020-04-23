I DON’T want any suspicious face to visit my chiefdom especially those from Lusaka during this COVID-19 period, says chief Hamusonde.

Hamusonde (r) has praised health personnel in his chiefdom for risking their lives and doing what he terms a tremendous job to prevent COVID-19 spreading to Bweengwa.

In an interview, Hamusonde of Bweengwa, west of Monze, said he had given instructions that any suspicious face entering his chiefdom must be ejected.

“What it is in my chiefdom is that we have taken it upon ourselves to vigorously campaign against the carelessness of the people who may come and destroy many people in Bweengwa…You have asked me at the right time in terms of what we are doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, because we have crooked briefcase businessmen who come to buy maize. But I don’t want to see anyone from outside coming to Bweengwa to buy corn because they will be delivering this deadly virus,” he said. “I don’t want anybody especially those from Lusaka. I don’t want them and I have told my people that any suspicious face must be

reported to me so that that person can be ejected and any village headman who defies this will be dealt with. I don’t want any suspicious face roaming the village in light of this deadly virus.”

Hamusonde said his subjects have fully accepted that COVID-19 is a deadly virus.

“I have not allowed them to take it so lightly, they are so obedient to the rules and guidelines of the Ministry of Health because that is where they will get the true advise,” he said.

Asked about social distancing, Hamusonde said he did not accept gathering even at houses of mourning so as to implement social distancing.

“I don’t accept gatherings. Only very few members of the family will go and bury and a few to help while others can help at a distance. I also want my people to fully understand and obey the health guidelines,” he said.

Hamusonde praised health personnel in his chiefdom.

“I have visited most of the clinics here and I am happy with the works of the medical officers,” said Hamusonde.