It has emerged some Traditional Leaders in Eastern Province refused to endorse Raphael Nakachinda who is fighting for Movement for Multi-Party Democracy which he says has been taken over by illegitimate leaders in the Nevers Mumba executive.

The Nominated Member of Parliament was on a tour of Eastern Province where he addressed members of the MMD drawn from various districts and demanded that the Party should go for a Convention to elect new office bearers because the Nevers Mumba leadership’s tenure expired.

However, some Traditional Leaders among them Chief Madzimawe and Chief Nzamane refused to endorse Mr Nakachinda and his activities but advised that the former ruling party put the house in Order.

The Traditional Leaders acknowledged that the challenges facing the MMD were as a result of the unnecessary wrangles caused by leaders.

Mr Nakacinda, however, said that he will continue fighting for justice to be done in the MMD to save the country’s democratic history which has a huge tag to the Party that got power from the one-party state under Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

While in the province, Mr Nakachinda also apologized to the party membership for supporting Nevers Mumba’s Presidency in 2012.

Mr Nakachinda says he had the impression back in 2012 that Dr Mumba was a good leader to replace Rupiah Banda capable of taking the former ruling party to greater heights.

He said when he addressed his supporters in Chipata Eastern Province that Dr Mumba who in November last year was declared President of the MMD by the High Court is not capable of leading the party.