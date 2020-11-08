By Patson Chilemba

Much as paramount chief Mpezeni has given directives that the people of Eastern Province must give maximum support to President Lungu in 2021, it is up to the people to choose their own leader, says the Mpezeni’s induna and Zambia’s former Ambassador to Australia George Zulu.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the paramount chief of the Ngoni people, Mpezeni’s recent appeal to the people of Eastern Province to give President Lungu maximum votes in 2021 because he was the son of the soil and has love for everyone, Amb Zulu said he had not spoken to the paramount chief over this specific matter, but that the people he has spoken to have confirmed that that was what the Mpezeni actually said.

However, Amb Zulu said Eastern Province was a unique province which had accepted leaders from other regions, and that it was important for the province to retain that uniqueness, saying every Zambians must feel a sense of belonging in the province.

“We must retain our status in this country to welcome all. We have been fighting to unite this country as One Zambia One Nation. And I believe Eastern Province will embrace everyone,” Amb Zulu said. “Much as the paramount chief has given directives, emphatically it is up to the people to choose. I think we must try as a nation to fight for unity, not to be divisive. We should try by all means to unify our people.”

Amb Zulu said he had never heard the two presidents he had served under in the PF, the late Michael Sata and President Lungu appeal to a particular tribe to vote for them.

“So we (Easterners) should not teach him to go that route,” he said.

Amb Zulu said President Lungu must feel free to also campaign in other provinces, without the risk of any animosity, saying the same should be accorded to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and all the other opposition leaders to campaign everywhere unhindered.

“The candidates that are going to stand, including our own should not be looked at from the basis of provincialism or tribalism,” he said.

Asked why as an induna of the paramount chief he was speaking a different language to that of Mpezeni, Amb Zulu said he was an induna on the traditional side, but the statement Mpezeni made was political.

He said in fact the directive was not just meant for the Ngoni people, but the people of Eastern Province.

“He was talking on behalf of everybody. He has his political rights, and I also have my own political views,” Amb Zulu said.

On information minister Dora Siliya’s tribal appeal to the people of Eastern Province not to cede power to a Tonga, but instead turn out in large numbers for President Lungu, Amb Zulu said he he was saddened to hear such tribal statements as an Easterner.

“I felt embarrassed that we have not learnt from history from looking at a Province in that manner. There was a movement called umozi kumawa, it was not a popular thing. Those who propagated it ended up regretting,” Amb Zulu said. “At the end of the day as Easterners we want our candidates to campaign in other areas.”

Amb Zulu recalled an incident in history where the late former vice-president Reuben Kamanga, an Easterner, was fighting for a position with the late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe (a Bemba), saying the latter won not because Bembas had numbers, but because the people of Southern Province bought into his message also.

“I am an Easterner but I supported Sata and not Rupiah Banda in 2011,” said Amb Zulu. -Daily Revelation