CHIEF MUKUMBI PREDICTS PF’s LOSS IN THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTION

…says Lungu’s disregard for traditional leaders, disrespect for Zambians is genesis of his downfall

SENIOR Chief Mukumbi Ibaloli of the Kaonde Speaking people of North-Western Province has predicted the miserable loss of President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming 2021 tripartite elections.

Speaking when a delegation of United Party for National Development (UPND) provincial, district, constituency and ward leadership for Solwezi, Kalumbila and Mushindamo districts led by party National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace yesterday afternoon, the traditional leader expressed worry and sadness at the ruling Patriotic Front PF’s decision to brand the people of Western, Northwestern and Southern Provinces as “non-entities” and “tribalists” who have no value to the country.

Chief Mukumbi stated that it was laughable that President Lungu continued to scorn Zambians by treating them with disrespect, warning that “If Mr Lungu thinks Zambians are backward people who will vote him back into office in 2021, he is deceiving himself because Zambians have now become enlightened and well versed with the happenings in their country”.

The chief tipped president Hakainde Hichilema to watch his steps as he moved from one part of the country to another, stating that the PF had hatched a well planned scheme to arrest him and slap him with a charge that would disqualify him from contesting the 2021 general elections.

He also called on Mr. Hichilema to drop the lawsuit against embattled Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader, Edith Nawakwi, arguing that it was prudent for the UPND leader to allow the Zambian people to fight on his behalf.

In response to the Chief’s counsel, Ms Nalumango, who expressed gratitude to the chief for the cordial and warm welcome accorded to her and her entourage, stated that she would ensure that his advise was considered and that a message was relayed to president Hichilema.

Ms Nalumango is on a two-day familiarization tour of Kalumbila District where she is checking on progress of a number of projects such as schools, health facilities and bridges with special emphasis on good leadership.

UPND MEDIA TEAM