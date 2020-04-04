Statement for immediate release by Senior Chief Mukuni

4th April 2020

COLLABORATION BY GOVERNMENT AND HH ON COVID 19, A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

As a traditional leader, it’s my duty to look out for signs of cooperation and unity by political opponents towards a common cause, and immediately commend such benevolent action. At the end of the day, I reign over subjects that hail from different political affiliations and other artificial barriers.

It is in view of the foregoing that I wish to profoundly commend Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo and the government of the Republic of Zambia, for accepting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s noble gesture, to donate hygiene materials towards the fight against Coronavirus, to a state institution of his choice.

I equally wish to thank the UPND President for his solemnity by requesting government to grant him permission, to carryout this virtuous humanitarian assistance, to the vulnerable members of the Zambian community. Fellow citizens, at a time like this, we can’t afford to always use political lenses to view each other, when the whole world has thrown politics into the sea, and have come together to rescue humanity from this inconspicuous enemy.

My counsel to our brothers and sisters from different political parties who earn a living in political rouble rousing and causing hate and divisions to citizen against citizen; let’s reason together, don’t wait until coronavirus knocks on your door steps and robs you of one of your very own. Throw your irrational politics into the lake and join the fight in haste. Let us all get on the same page with the rest of the World in combating this pandemic.

God bless you and God bless the Republic.

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all Bene Mukuni

