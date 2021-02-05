CHIEF Mukuni does not hate anyone, he is seeking justice for Zambians, says NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele.

And former livestock deputy minister Luxon Kazabu wondered if people like Kennedy Kamba read the Constitution on the eligibility of a Head of State.

Reacting to Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba who said Mukuni hates President Edgar Lungu, Sensele said Kamba should have manners over traditional leaders because they are a voice of the voiceless poor.

Kamba said Mukuni has never embraced President Lungu the way he has done with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

But Sensele said Mukuni has been ready to give counsel to all heads of state.

“I remember vividly that chief Mukuni did not support late Frederick Chiluba’s third term bid. All I know is that the chief hates no one, he only wants justice for Zambians and the third term bid by President Edgar Lungu is one such injustice and rape to the Constitution…” he said. “Now I know why the PF was pushing so much for Bill 10 which among other things was going to allow Mr Lungu to contest the elections in August and also dethrone chiefs who may be perceived to be against the President such as Mukuni.”

Sensele advised Kamba not to undermine Mukuni saying traditional leaders have been around from time immemorial and would still be there even after the PF is out of office.

He said Mukuni was close to Rupiah Banda and not Hichilema and that he also reconciled with Michael Sata to an extent that he attended a rally addressed by Sata.

“Kamba should instead tell President Lungu to listen to Zambians over his ineligibility in August. Kamba has lost respect for elders. I would advise him to go back to his mother so that he can be re-tutored to respect elders,” said Sensele.

And Kazabu said the issue of a third term was not in the Constitution.

“The Munokalya (chief Mukuni) is not misleading or does not like this one or that one, he is just looking at a matter of the Constitution. The Constitution is clear that President Lungu does not qualify to recontest his position. It is a matter of law,” said Kazabu.