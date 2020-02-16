Elementary Lessons Presented By The Chilubi By Election

At a rally held recently in Chipembele area, Nsumbu Island in Chilubi, His Excellency the President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was reported to have said something to the effect that, those insinuating that AMENDMENT BILL 10, seeks to prolong his stay in office were mischievous because the Presidential term is defined by the Constitution, and that he cannot therefore wilfully remain in office against the will of the Zambian people.

Reading in between the lines of His Excellency’s statement, exposes a possible veiled implication, that this can only be possible at the behest and courtesy of the Zambian Judiciary, which is viewed by a majority of citizens, as the PF regime’s enabler and facilitator of it’s vision to prolong its rule.

The PF should be congratulated for undeservedly retaining the Chilubi Parliamentary seat. Clearly the spectacular and unprecedented magnitude of the PF’s malpractices, open vote buying schemes, divisive tribal gospels and appalling hate speeches, violence, red carding of political opponents off the political playing field, is a significant sounding board for worse things to come in the 2021 General elections. It also underscores the PF’s determination to stonewall the political arena, with absolute impunity never witnessed in the history of this country.

The PF’s well accomplished game of political malpractices as evidenced in the Chilubi bye election, alongside running commentaries of Seer 1, PF’s self confessed Chaplain and spiritual benefactor, underscores the firmly held view that there is no red line too hard to cross for the PF Administration.

The PF regime therefore presents a novel challenge to our multi party democracy and to the security and unity of this country. For the first time in more than 50 years since our independence, we have a regime in power and a Presidency operating without due regard to the rule of law and yet with enough power in Parliament to bulldoze it way through.

It is a regime that does not have the good of the country even nominally, at heart. The regime’s misguided mandate is that every one in the Party leadership position should grab whatever they can for themselves, at the expense of the poor people of Zambia. They have long ceased believing in the common good but in self aggrandizement, as the ultimate option.

We have to appreciate as citizens that pointing out where we are as a nation will not necessarily halt our country from sliding further into a lawlessness. Such is the character of our government currently. Sounding alarm bells about where we are is not enough. The solution lies in galvanizing PEOPLE POWER to compel our Government to call for a National INDABA led by the Church Mother bodies, to negotiate for a level playing field that would facilitate holding free fair elections that would reflect a genuine will and aspirations of the citizenry.

Senior Chief Mukuni,

Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts.