By Andrew Mukoma

A GROUP of villagers and subordinates of Mukuni Royal Village in Southern Province this morning stormed the Livingstone Central Police station in protest over the arrest of Chief Mukuni’s wife by the police.

The Chiefdom Queen Her Majesty, Veronica Munsaka Mukuni was arrested yesterday and is expected in Lusaka to join those in detention who are also believed to be linked with the missing Hatembo siblings.

It is believed that Ms. Mukuni was constantly in touch with the missing Hatembos with records showing that Pheluna used her cellphone to make calls, an indication that she might have spent some time at the palace.

But the villagers who could not hold back over the arrest of their queen this morning stormed the police station demanding for the release of their queen who they said has not returned to the palace since Monday.

The protesters were led by Mr Ernest Nzala also known as Mutozi who acts as the Chief’ spokesperson at the palace.

Meanwhile Mr. Nzala could not give more details on the matter stating that the royal establishment was yet to be availed with information from the police on what offence their queen had committed.

However, their protest was short lived after they were advised by a senior police officer identified as Mr Mushanga to dispurse saying that what they were doing was unnecessary and not allowed.-MILLENNIUM RADIO