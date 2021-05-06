By Mastone Moonze

The case in which 4 UPND officials and Chief Mukuni’s Wife Veronica are accused of abducting with intent to confine Pheluna and Milton Hatembo came up for mention in the Choma Magistrate Court this morning.

The accused include Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Vincent Lilanda, Javan Simoloka and Chief Mukuni’s Wife Veronica, who are jointly charged for the offence of abduction.

Lead Defence Counsel Martha Mushipe made an application to seek ruling on the heavy presence of the police officers at the court ground today saying the presence of the police was making it difficult for the accused relatives and the media to enter the courtroom.

Another Defence Lawyer Marshal Mucende submitted that there is need to allow private media to cover the case because it is of public interest.

In reacting to the defence lawyer’s application, state advocate Chitengi Kahilu said it us a constitutional mandate of the Zambia Police to provide security in the country.