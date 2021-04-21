By DARIUS CHOONYA

Chief Mukuni’s wife, Veronica, is still detained at Woodlands police station in Lusaka amidst information that she will be transferred Choma.

This is a day after she was arrested and charged with abduction.

The abduction Charge is in relation to the disappearance of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

She is jointly charged with Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka, former Local Government Minister, Ackson Sejani and business man Fines Malambo.

Her lawyer Martha Mushipe says the queen is likely to be taken to Choma this afternoon for court appearance.

On Monday Police arrested the Queen in Livingstone and transferred her to Lusaka where she was arrested and charged.

