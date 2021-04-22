CHIEF MUKUNI’S WIFE TRANSFERRED BACK TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE

Police have transferred back to Southern Province, Wife of Chief Mukuni of the Toka leya speaking people of Kazungula District after she was charged and arrested for abduction at Lusaka’s Woodlands police station.

Mrs. Mukuni was arrested on Monday in Livingstone and driven to Lusaka where she was charged with abduction in relation to the disappearance of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

The Hatembos are Police witnesses in a case in which UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema is accused of corruption in the acquisition of a Kalomo farm.

Mrs Mukuni is expected to appear before the court in Choma on Thursday.

Chief Mukuni’s wife lawyer Marshall Muchende says he will apply for bail pending her appearance before court in Choma.

He has however expressed disappointment over the state’s conduct to bring his client from Livingstone to Lusaka when she can be tried in Choma.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo says the police will go for anyone involved in the alleged abduction of the Hatembos. -Diamond TV