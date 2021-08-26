By Isaac Zulu

Senior chief Nzamane of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned the decision by the ruling UPND leadership to stop Paramount Chief Mpezeni from attending the inaugural ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has said he attended the inauguration ceremony himself but he noticed that the Mpezeni was not there.

In an interview with Daily Revelation Wednesday evening, Chief Nzamane said that he had learnt about the ruling UPND’s leadership’s decision to stop “Nkhosi ya ma Nkosi from attending Hakainde Hichilema’s innaguartion via social media.”

Chief Nzamane was, however, quick to state that it would be prudent for President Hichilema to embrace virtues of forgiveness and reconciliation in the country across.

"I am currently in a meeting. But I am not aware that Nkhosi ya ma Nkosi was blocked or stopped from attending Hakainde Hichilema's inauguration. I just learnt about it via social media. But since you are now forcing me to speak out, I would also take this opportunity to state that it would be prudent for President Hichilema to embrace virtues of forgiveness and reconciliation in the country across," said Chief Nzamane.