CHIEFS PUSHING PRIVATIZATION AGENDA AGAINST HH MUST BE ASHAMED – CHIEF HAMUSONDE

Chief Hamusonde of Tonga Speaking people in Monze District says chiefs who have entered the crusade of championing the privatization agenda against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must be ashamed of themselves and stop it now.

Chief Hamusonde says Mr. Hichilema is a clean man on the issue of privatization.

He tells Chikuni Radio that Chiefs and other people pushing an agenda against Mr. Hichilema and possible arrest must understand that they are spreading hate and must be held responsible.

The Traditional Leader says people will not sit idle and watch an innocent person continue being abused in his own country on mere allegations.

He says touching Mr. Hichilema will cause an unstoppable reaction from the whole country.

Chief Hamusonde explains that the only crime Mr. Hichilema has committed is to aspire for the presidency.