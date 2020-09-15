More Condemn Hakainde As Chieftainess Chandamukulu Refuses To Meet Him.

Chieftainess Chandamukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Lukashya in Kasama has refused to give an audience to UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for insulting Zambians. The Bemba Chief was extremely upset to hear that Mr. Hichilema could even attempt to go and see her when he knows his language has been disrespectful to the people of Northern Province.

The uncompromising Chief wondered how Mr. Hichilema could gather courage to meet her after using insulting language before her people. After almost an hour of trying to seek audience, Mr. Hichilema was advised to try next time as the Chief had maintained that his insults are taking away the moral fiber among children.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has further been told on several occasions to stop sending Mr. James Lukuku, who keeps attacking the Bemba people and their chiefs, but he has not listened to the advice and went further to insult at a public rally at Kapongolo on Sunday.

Mr. Hichilema left the palace without meeting Chieftainess Chandamukulu and proceeded to another area to drum up support for Mr. Davies Mulenga, the UPND candidate in the Lukashya by-election.