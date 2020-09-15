More Condemn Hakainde As Chieftainess Chandamukulu Refuses To Meet Him.
Chieftainess Chandamukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Lukashya in Kasama has refused to give an audience to UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for insulting Zambians. The Bemba Chief was extremely upset to hear that Mr. Hichilema could even attempt to go and see her when he knows his language has been disrespectful to the people of Northern Province.
The uncompromising Chief wondered how Mr. Hichilema could gather courage to meet her after using insulting language before her people. After almost an hour of trying to seek audience, Mr. Hichilema was advised to try next time as the Chief had maintained that his insults are taking away the moral fiber among children.
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has further been told on several occasions to stop sending Mr. James Lukuku, who keeps attacking the Bemba people and their chiefs, but he has not listened to the advice and went further to insult at a public rally at Kapongolo on Sunday.
Mr. Hichilema left the palace without meeting Chieftainess Chandamukulu and proceeded to another area to drum up support for Mr. Davies Mulenga, the UPND candidate in the Lukashya by-election.
She can not condem tribalism which has divided the country that useless chieteness.Get money from bafikala i have repeated.HH was arrested but she never complained today she want to look good to the national.
The problem is that some chiefs behave like cadres. HH does not need to visit her in any case but he paid her a courtesy visit out respect for her but instead of appreciation it and counsel him if she feels he went wrong she decides to shun him.
What is she going to do when he becomes president, is she still going shun him?
Leadership requires the use of wisdom, not the use emotions.
The traditional leader has missed the opportunity to rebuke the person she feels went wrong.
So in her logic we should not go to church when we sin? And if we do, God should chase us for doing wrong? She should have taken an opportunity to give him audience and guide him in the proper traditions and customs of her people but now she has lost that opportunity and now someone else will do it and she will be left out in the end.
Ba chieftainess we know that tu money twa ba pf is working on you so tuzasila maje maje. You shall look for HH one day..