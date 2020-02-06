I said I’m sorry I will not travel, I don’t know the subject

By Patson Chilemba

Chieftainess Nkomeshya of the Soli people of Lusaka Province says she refused to attend a State House meeting called by President Edgar Lungu because she did not know the subject of the discussion having received the invitation through a Whatsapp message.

And two paramount chiefs, Chief Chitimukulu and Mpenzeni of the Bemba and Ngoni people respectively, both confirmed to Daily Revelation on Tuesday that they were in Lusaka, but denied having been called for a meeting at State House to coerce members of parliament to support Bill 10, by not walking out of the house when it will be called for debate.

President Lungu on Tuesday met traditional leaders in Lusaka Province, but chieftainess Nkomeshya was missing from the group.

When contacted by Daily Revelation who had beforehand information that she refused to attend because she received the invitation late in order to conveniently make it difficult for her to attend the meeting, Chieftainess Nkomeshya confirmed Daily Revelation’s information.

She said she could not attend the meeting because of the shabby manner the invitation was sent to her, saying she did not want to do things blindly as she did not even know the subject of the discussion.

“That is what happened. I didn’t know anything about it, about the meeting and calling on chiefs from Lusaka Province to State House, whether it was an invitation or it was a request from the chiefs from Lusaka Province to meet the Head of State,” Chieftainess Nkomeshya said. “I didn’t know anything until Monday about 15 hours, the officer from the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Chongwe office came with a letter to tell me, not even a letter a message, a Whatsapp message to say ‘okay we have just received this Your Royal Highness…