Southern Province, Chikankata District’s Chieftainess Mwenda has called on the government to close borders to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

She said Zambia’s ‘open border policy’ amid the coronavirus pandemic is further promoting its spread in the country.

Chieftainess Mwenda also called for a massive awareness on coronavirus in her area of jurisdiction, so that people have enough knowledge about the novel pandemic.

Speaking about sanitizers and protective masks, she said those who can not afford, could use agricultural products as payment in exchange for the protective materials.

Meanwhile, calls to have the country’s borders closed have been made by a number of institutions and individuals before, however, the government cited economic reasons.

The government said Zambia is a land-locked country which depends heavily on imports and closing the borders would have serious economic implications.