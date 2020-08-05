CHIINDA HOSTS’PLUS-SIZE’ MODELS TO CREATE AWARENESS AMONG THEM IN THE COMMUNITY

LUSAKA based Community leader and businessman Chrispin Chiinda has continued to reach out and attracting the attention of people of different background, status and age in the areas around Munali.

This time around, Mr Chiinda popularly known as Chris Mall, on Monday, played host to ‘Plus Size’models at Chris Mall Lodges having hosted another group of models (youths) last week.

Mr Chiinda earlier in the year went into a partnership with the organizers for a reality TV show whose focus was to create awareness among Plus-Size ladies through modeling among others.

“We have a plus- size ladies in our community who have lost hope of achieving much more in life but when they see or watch other plus size ladies who can walk majestically and comfortable in their skin they will be encouraged and rejuvenated,” he said.

A Plus-Size model is an individual of average to larger stature who is engaged primarily in modeling plus size clothing.

Founding member of the initiative Precious Kanchepa said the idea behind the initiative was to build confidence among such ladies.

She thanked Mr Chiinda for showing his kindness to the plus size community whose most of the contestants come from Munali Constituency.

Ms Kanchepa said they decided to partner with Mr Chiinda because of his involvement in community matters.

She also said a gland finale would be held in October this year.

Maria Senosi a plus size model who is from Kaunda Square commended Mr Chiinda for giving them the platform and the support.

“Please Sir we are happy for your kindness continue we thank you sincerely,” she said.

Mr Chiinda is day in and out reaching out to different people in munali and proves himself to be a worthy Community leader.

The models could not hide their happiness as they show cased their modeling skills and dance moves that received alot of cheers from the audience.

Mr Chiinda further said he does not want to leave anyone behind in creating a better Community, adding that achieving this would require the full participation by all members of the community.