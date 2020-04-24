By Patricia Mbewe

Chrispin Chiinda, the owner of Chris Mall which houses 25 shops has suspended rentals for all his workers due to slowed down business which have been affected by the out break of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr. Chiinda who is also Munali Member of Parliament 2021 aspirant says most of these tenants who run liquor businesses at Chris Mall are not operating and have since closed down their businesses in complying with the presidential directives that all such businesses needed to close.

He says he therefore finds it fit to suspend collection of rentals for all tenants at Chris Mall that have been affected until when such a time things normalizes.

Mr. Chiinda said he actually has not been collecting rentals from his tenants from the time the president gave the directives as he sympathizes with them because they depend on these businesses to feed their families and pay bills such as rentals.

He said as a community leader and businessman, he has put himself in the tenant’s shoes and their employees and can only imagine the challenge they are going through.

