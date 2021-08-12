Chikwanda blames Lungu for flawed campaign strategy as RB abandons the President.

Rachel Chanda 12th August 2021

Former Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has heaped blame squarely on the shoulders of President Edgar Lungu for adopting a wrong and an uninspiring campaign strategy that the majority Zambians rejected.

And 3rd Republican President Rupiah Banda has distanced himself from President Edgar Lungu who he privately blames for collapsing a healthy economy that the PF inherited from the former President’s MMD party.

According to several sources, Chikwanda criticised Lungu for adopting tribal politics and centring the entire campaign message on one person and one tribe. Chikwanda said this strategy unified the people and availed great sympathy for his opponent Hakainde.

“Chikwanda is of the view that Lungu and his campaign team shouldn’t have invested so heavily on politics of hate which is generally alien to the Zambian culture. PF tribal politics galvanised the people against them and drew sympathy for Hakainde Hichilema who was seen as an undeserving victim”, said the source.

The same source said Chikwanda also complained that President’s Lungu’s methods of preventing Hichilema to travel to certain parts of the country and denying him air permits and unleashing the Police on him were very retrogressive and damaged the image of the President. – Zambia Eagle