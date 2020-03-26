Chilanga Member of Parliament Maria Langa has appealed to leaders to accommodate and engage senior citizens through dialogue and not violence.

Ms. Langa says opposition political party leaders, who aspire to lead the country one day, must be welcoming to all kinds of people.

Ms. Langa was speaking when she visited the house of Mirriam Kasoleka who was allegedly attacked by the UPND at the residence of party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Langa, who condemned the attack, said people with disabilities who visited the opposition leader’s house were merely taking a petition in a peaceful manner and did not deserve to be attacked.

She said Bill 10 seeks to address the unfortunate incidents that people living with disabilities face that needs to be supported by all well-meaning Zambians.

And Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities – ZAPD Treasurer Sanny Zaranyika, who was part of the entourage that went to present a petition to Mr. Hakainde’s residence, said he was shocked by the opposition leader who did not give them an opportunity to be heard but instead attacked them.

Meanwhile, Mirriam Kasoleka’s Neighbor Joyce Phiri, who was also part of the entourage said the opposition leader was expected to welcome the elderly women to hear their views but were shocked by the reception.