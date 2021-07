CHILANGWA SURVIVES ACCIDENT

Former Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has survived an accident.

The accident happened at Shikalaba junction.

Mr. Chilangwa however escaped unhurt.

Mr. Chilangwa who is also Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee was traveling to Kawambwa when his vehicle flipped with five other passengers among whom was ZANIS Journalist Godfrey Chikumbi.

Details to follow…