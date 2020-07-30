Chilangwa visits disgraced Mabumba

LUAPULA Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa announced that he has visited David Mabumba, a day after being removed from position as Minister of General Education following a shameful episode.

President Lungu fired Mabumba yesterday after a pornographic video of him went viral and created non stop gossip on social media.

As the gossip hightened, Spring TV aired a rumour that Mabumba had been ended his own life.

But Chilangwa took to Facebook this afternoon announcing that; “Former Luapula MPs today visited Hon David Mabumba at his home and he is doing fine! None of the hospital, suicide allegations ever happened!!”

Chilangwa the visiting team included, Gen Kapaya, Raymond Mpundu, Dr Mutaba Mwali and Mighty Mumba.

“I have equally spoken to him today to just encourage him and that in all things we should thank and praise God

This what we should be doing for each other,” wrote Chilangwa.