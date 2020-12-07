CHILEAN authorities are taking care of the costs for the quarantined Zambia national women’s team in Chile, says FAZ deputy general secretary Joseph Chimpampwe.

The Copper Queens went to Chile to play two friendly games against that country’s women national team who are preparing to play Cameroon in the final Olympic qualifier match.

The Zambian team beat their hosts 2-1 in the first game but the second match was cancelled after four members of the Zambian team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Zambian delegation has since been quarantined for 14 days at Mayor Torres hotel.

In an interview on the cost of the team’s welfare while in that country, Chimpampwe said their counterparts were footing the bills.

“It’s the host country that is taking care of everything, you know they invited us. All is well, we are getting updates every day from the delegation leader [Brenda] so everything is fine. After 14 days they fly out. It’s just unfortunate that they didn’t play the two games as planned but all is well,” said Chimpampwe.

The Copper Queens are preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been scheduled for next year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.