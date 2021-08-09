hilenje Polic

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a problematic criminal trio including “Dangote” specialised in stealing television sets along with other household property around Chilenje, Chalala, Libala and other nearby areas.

After causing terror for several months in the area, the trio’s lack ran out on August 4 around 02:00 O’clock as they arrived for duty whose mission was to steal a 64 Inch Smart TV at a house in Chalala on August 4, where a man had stayed up late to admire his voters’ card.

According to insiders, Dalas Simbeye famously known as Dangote with his equally famous sidekick ‘Gucci’ whose real name is Isaac Phiri backed by a common Justin Kabwe raided the home as is their habit and got the TV.

However, as the thieves were making their way out, the home owner neatly put away his voters card and ran after the thieves to retrieve his beloved full High Defination Televison set.

However, Dangote who was familiar with the cement wall managed to escape just as Gucci also stylishly somersaulted out of the yard.

It was left to ordinary Justin to face the music alone as he was nabbed by the alert man and punished for disturbing his exercise of putting his voters card in order.

Later, police managed to trace Gucci and Dangote who led them to Kuku Compound where they retrieved the television set.

The trio are set to appear in court on Tuesday charged with burglary and theft.

