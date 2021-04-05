CHILILABOMBWE MAN KILLS WIFE WITH A CONCRETE BLOCK

A 35-year-old man of Chililabombwe has been arrested by police for allegedly murdering his wife.

The murder is said to have happened on Sunday around 19:00 hours.

Copperbelt commissioner of Police Elias Chushi identified the suspect as Evans Mulenga who was on the run but has since been arrested and in police custody.

Police in Chililabombwe received a report of Murder which occurred yesterday Sunday on 4th April, 2021 around 19:00 Hours, at Miteta Farms, Luamfula Area in Chililabombwe District, in which Charles Chanda reported that, his sister Veronica Chanda 27, also of Miteta Farms, was beaten by her husband only known as Mulenga, during a domestic dispute.

The wife sustained multiple injuries on her face and was rushed to Kakoso Level One Hospital, in an unconscious state and unfortunately, died on arrival, Mr Chushi has revealed.

“The husband is alleged to have used a piece of concrete block to inflict the injuries. Be informed that the suspect (deceased’s husband) has been arrested and is in Police custody,” he said.