EMMANUEAL Chilubanama has condemned anti-Tonga tribal sentiments uttered by members of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

While campaigning the for their candidate Mulenga Fube for the Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by-election due on February 13, livestock minister Nkandu Luo and another PF member Chanda Nyela went tribal suggesting a Tonga should not be elected. Video clips of the utterances went viral and drew widespread criticism.

Not long afterwards, PF national mobilisation chairman Bizwell Mutale added to the PF’s anti-Tonga statements in a brief video of him saying a Tonga can never by president in Zambia.

Zambians have expressed disgust at the trio’s tribal remarks.

In an interview, Chilubanama, a PF member and a former State House permanent secretary, said the trio’s tribal sentiments were regrettable.

He expressed fear that tribal remarks had the potential to plunge a country into chaos citing Rwanda as an example.

“And by the way hunger, disease and poverty transcends right through creed, colour, tribe and race so at the end of the day we are all Zambians who are supposed to enjoy equal and equitable rights,” Chilubanama said.

“When one sets to discriminate, this one is Tonga and the other is Bemba and the like… that is very very anathema to development of the nation and also even economic development to say the least.”

Chilubanama said tribalism should have no space and place in modern life and politics.

He said there were many inter-marriages between Zambian tribes.

“So today really the tribe you call ‘every well-meaning Zambian’ is Zambian. So I wish to totally and categorically condemn sentiments expressed by Ba tata, Bizwell Mutale, badala bakalubizya (he blundered). You owe Zambians an apology and a sincere one,” he said.

“My sister and aunty Professor Nkandu Luo awe naimwe mwaliluba (even you erred). Today we have no room for tribal remarks mwashiba shani (How do you know) maybe Chilubanama is married to a Tonga, does that mean that my sibling will never be a president? Mwaiche wandi Nyela, Comrade, the kind of politics and campaigning obtaining today and what you said, naiwe wine (even you) you owe us an apology,” Chilubanma said.

He urged the three to preach unity, peace and to foster love so that Zambians could live in harmony.

As regards how the three should be dealt with, Chilubanama said it was up to the leadership of the party to deal with them.

“I think all being Zambians of very very serious standing, as the case might be, there is need for them to come out and apologise morally so that people see them to be sincerely sorry and we move on. Zambia is a Christian nation, to err is human and to forgive is divine,” said Chilubanama.

“However, the onus is on those tasked maybe to ensure that they are brought to book, they are reprimanded and that is entirely up to the powers that be.”