CHILUBI BY-ELECTION MOST LIKELY ENGINEERED.

By Anthony Bwalya

We congratulated the PF on their By-election victory in CHILUBI.

We also raised a lot of unprecedented electoral and democratic processes violations by the PF and the police, against the opposition; while the elections’ watchdog ECZ paid a blind eye to these violations.

But the results make interesting reading:

In the 2016 summer General Elections, Chilubi had a turnout of 53.97%. The just ended By-election, held at the height of the rainy season, with a lot of people committed to farming activities, registered a staggering turnout of 53.2%.

Total votes cast in 2016 were 25,192 while the just ended By-election commanded a mind numbing turnout of 24,531; against a total of 46,667 registered voters.

Unprecedented.

It means, 99% of all the 2016 voter turnout actually voted in the By-election.

Zambia has never registered this kind of trend in a By-election.

It can only be electoral fraud.

This is why we are calling upon members of the opposition, including the general citizenry, to unite and put an end to this blatant impunity by both the PF and the ECZ.