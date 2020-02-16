There’s one big elephant in the room that is not yet being talked about, Voter Turnout in Chilubi.

By now it’s common knowledge to any reasonable person that this election was conducted by the PF and ECZ exclusively.

In most polling stations in Chilubi the opposition was not allowed access to monitor what was going on inside, that’s why most of the results sheets from Chilubi only have a PF representative sign as a witness.

It’s rather surprising that the Voter turnout nearly matched the 2016 turnout.

By Elections are usually mired by Voter Apathy, it’s therefore very strange that Chilubi managed to have such an extremely high Voter turnout as high as the 2016 turn out.

This is the very first time that a By Election has produced an abnormally high turn out, it has never happened before.

The fact that there were no independent and opposition monitors in most of these polling stations clearly explains the unusually high Voter turn out.

They simply ticked off the voters roll and stuffed the ballot boxes with pre-marked ballots to increase their votes. That’s why the Voter turnout was high, and that’s the reason why they chased off all opposition from the island.

Since 2016, alot of voters have died, others have lost their voters cards or NRC’S , others have moved from Chilubi plus the issue of apathy, it therefore doesn’t make sense for Voter turnout to have been that high, it has never happened before.

It was raining very heavily in Chilubi on election day, very few people actually voted. So the Voter turnout number they are giving us are not corresponding to the number of people who actually came out to vote.

Voter turnout going by previous norms and algorithms should have been around 15,000, not the 24,000 they are giving us which is only a thousand votes off the 2016 turnout.