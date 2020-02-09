CHILUBI CATHOLIC PARISH REFUSES K20,000 PF BRIBE TO HELP INFLUENCE CHURCH MEMBERS TO VOTE AGAINST UPND.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila and the party’s campaign team yesterday met church leaders in Chilubi whom they gave K20.000,00 for them to help the party win the Chilubi Parliamentary by election Zambian Watch has learnt.

According to some pastors that attended the meeting told Zambian Watch that, the PF leadership invited the clergy and the church leaders to discuss development in Chilubi but were surprised that they were not given an opportunity to discuss the agenda but were merely asked to help with campaigns for the party candidate Mulenga Fube.

The meeting took place at Kebros Lodge where the PF has set camp on the Island.

The source said another meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday with President Lungu to address them.

The pastor said the meeting was attended by Davies Mwila, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and second deputy Speaker of the National assembly Mwiimba Malama.

“They invited a clergyman and one other church leader from each congregation but it appears some of our friends had information they were going to give us some money so we had in some cases 8 (eight) from one congregation just for them to get enough money,” said the pastor.

And the PF campaign team was today chased from Chilubi parish with their mealie meal which they went to donate.

The church leadership asked the team to leave the church premises with their cargo.

The grey Landcruiser drove away and parked some 20 metres away and a church leader went and told the team that the parish would not accept their donation or money bribe.