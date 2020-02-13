CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY BY ELECTION UPDATE

Voting is underway peacefully in Chilubi Constituency by election.

All 23 polling stations on the Island opened exactly at 6am this morning and electorates keep arriving to cast their votes.

The electorates of Chilubi Constituency are voting for their new Member of Parliament after the demise of Hon Rosario Fundanga.

Four political parties are in the race, the ruling Patriotic Front, the UPND, NDC and PAC.