CHILUBI COUNCIL BY-ELECTION.

1. LUNGU, PF MINISTERS, MPS AND THUGS ASSISTED BY DMMU MEALIE MEAL AND CHINESE CORRUPTION MONEY = 11, 000 VOTES.

2. UPND MERE MEMBERS, NO HH, NO SENIOR MEMBERS, NO THUGS, NO MEALIE MEAL, NO CHINESE CORRUPTION MONEY = 2, 800 VOTES.

ADVICE: UPND HAS A BRIGHTER FUTURE IN CHILUBI AND IF THEY WANT, LET THEM ALSO START GETTING CORRUPTION MONEY FROM THE CHINESE TO BUY VOTERS AS PF IS DOING WITH THEIR CHINESE CONMEN AND DMMU AND BUYING VOTERS.

IN SOME AREAS VOTERS ARE AS CHEAP AS A COIN AND ARE BEING BOUGHT FOR A K5.