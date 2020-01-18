CHILUBI IN MEALIE MEAL HARVEST FROM DESPARATE PF AS CAMPAIGNS HEAT UP

By Koswe Editors

When you thought PF was famous in Chilubi and yet not, the end result is dishing out mealie meal to voters in order to get votes.

Eyes are now on the people of Chilubi to see if they not be bought as people of Roan on the Copperbelt, Central province’s Katuba, Western’s Sesheke did by just eating their (PF) mealie meal but voted for the opposition.

Superior Milling is their corruption conduit for vote buying now.

Anyway, have your say on this action by PF.