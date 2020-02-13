By Koswe correspondent

TWO come back bids and two new entrants is what is on offer for the 40,517 registered voters of Chilubi constituency who go to the polls today (Thursday) to replace their Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga who died in November last year.

Mulenga Fube, who is the immediate past District Commissioner for Kaputa, will be trying to win the seat he lost as an independent in 2006 this time around on the ruling Patriotic Front ticket.

Stanislaus Chele of the United Party for National Development (UPND) is also recontesting the seat for the second time having lost it to the late Mrs Fundanga in 2016 when he stood as an independent candidate while the third candidate is Kalenga Likuku of the National Democratic Congress. The fourth candidate is Mark Mpundu of the People’s Alliance for Change.

Six months exactly after the opposition UPND won the Katuba by election, the Chilubi election presents a good litmus test to see whether the party is becoming the party of choice for the people of the Northern region of the country or the PF still has a grip.

Despite the many unfulfilled promises investments and escalating mealie meal prices, book makers and political pundit would certainly give the seat back to the PF. The ruling party has broken every election rule book: the use of the Zambia Airforce choppers by ministers, vote buying through distribution of free mealie meal and money to voters has characterised the ruling party’s campaign in the region it calls its bedroom.

However, there is need for caution.

Mr. Fube whose campaign has been boasted by President Lungu and several cabinet ministers who include the second deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwiimba Malama who have camped in the constituency for about a month.

Mr Lungu has been in the area for five days and using the police he managed to banish the opposition UPND and NDC presidents Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili respectively.

Mr Fube has been described as a discouteous, rude and insolent politician who has always disrepected and insulted the people he serves.

“I reported him more than seven times because he didn’t pay back what he borrowed when he stood in 2006. He refused to pay back simply because he was a district Commissioner,” said a woman he has owed from 2006.

An unmarried man, Fube is popularly known for being boastful and insultin

His closest rival, UPND’s Stanislaus Chele, is also confident of getting the seat this time around.

Mr Chele draws his political strength from his community works and believes having a party supporting him will make him win with a ran away margin.

“The people of Chilubi know me. Unlike the other candidates who have just come here for the election, my house, my wife and all my children live with me in Chilubi,” Mr. Chele said.

His campaign thrust has been based on removing the PF from power saying that the ruling party has failed to deliver to the people of Northern province.

“There is nothing new about the promises to construct the roads. We have been receiving these promises from 2011 when we first voted for the PF,” he said.

Mr. Chele has promised to develop the constituency using resources from the constituency Development Funds (CDF) and also lobby donors to carry out certain projects for the people of Chilubi.

NDC’s Likuku is a local businessman and resides in Chilubi where he is doing business.

He sees the by election as an opportunity for NDC to launch itself in Chilubi and he is hopeful his party will carry the day.

A previously unknown contender, both politically and otherwise by the electorates of Chilubi, Likuku is confident of pulling a shocker that will revive NDC

“I am the only one who has not brought outsiders to help me in the campaigns as I am using local people to assist me,” he said.

Although many people within and outside the MMD argued that the party lost the Katuba, Sesheke and Kaoma by elections because they are in the party’s ‘stronghold,’ there will be no excuse for the ruling party to lose this seat.

The result, whichever way it will go, will definitely give an indication as to which party the province will vote for come 2021 as it is centrally located and has no influence from outside the province. All this depends on the 40,517 voters of Chilubi today.