THE ruling PF campaign team in the Chilubi parliamentary by-election feels the party is on course for victory for its candidate Francis Mulenga Fube.

It brands accusations of bribery of prospective voters as the usual excuses of a failure.

Voters in Chilubi Constituency, Northern Province, will vote on February 13 to replace their deceased PF member of parliament, Rosario Fundanga who died in November last year.

The other candidates contesting the seat are Henry Kalenga for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), UPND’s Stanislous Chele, Mark Mpundu for the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) and Charles Kalala from the Unites Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ).

The governing PF has its Mporokoso member of parliament and government chief whip Brian Mundubile as the campaign manager in Chilubi mainland.

He is deputised by Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

On Chilubi island, Mansa Central PF member of parliament and health minister Chitalu Chilufya is the campaign manager, with second deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Mfuwe PF member of parliament Mwimba Malama as the deputy campaign manager.

The Mast, in separate interviews from Chilubi yesterday, spoke to Dr Chilufya and Mundubile.

Dr Chilufya said campaigns are issued based and violent-free.

“The chances of us winning are 100 per cent for the simple reason that the people of Chilubi believe in the development agenda that the PF government, under His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu has embarked on,” Dr Chilufya said.

“We have crafted the island health services where we’ve put up more health infrastructure and even introduced a nursing school so that we can train a cadre of health workers that will be resilient or experienced to work in such a geographically challenged area.”

He said the government has put certain pieces of equipment in Chilubi medical centres, which is able to curb the need for referrals, “therefore reducing the cost of health services.”

Dr Chilufya said in strategic places within Chilubi Constituency, communication towers have been erected.

“We even have ambulances that we have positioned in strategic places, therefore easing provision of health services. We have also built a new hospital at the mainland and another one at the island,” he said.

“The existing hospital, which is co-managed by the Catholic [Church] and government, is being upgraded to a first level hospital. The people of Chilubi have a very simple choice to make; those who are promising and those who are already doing things.”

Reminded that the opposition parties taking part in the by-election feel he is bribing voters by ‘dangling’ ambulances, Dr Chilufya answered: “how can you build a hospital in a month? (Laughs).”

“When you look at our action plan, we have plans to procure health equipment, medicines, ambulances. I visited Sancta Maria Hospital and one of the challenges they said is there is that they have been having challenges to transport pregnant women on the island… Should we wait for an election to pass before we react to such a problem?” Dr Chilufya asked, further wondering whether expectant women who require emergency evacuations could wait until after the by-election.

“No! Government does not cease operations during by-elections. When we get challenges in any sector, we’ll react either during elections or after elections or before elections. What is important is that these things are planned and if you check our plan, every district is earmarked for these things – ambulances. There is nothing different about Chilubi.”

He noted that he has delivered ambulances to different places where there are no by-elections.

“Just a few weeks ago, I was in Muchinga Province; I delivered an ambulance to Chiundaponde. There is no election in Chiundaponde, I delivered an ambulance to Chalabesa and there is no election in Chalabesa. In Bemba we say uwawa tabula akabepesho (a failure always has an excuse),” said Dr Chilufya.

For Mundubile, too, he explained that: “the campaigns have been progressing very well.”

He pointed out that the ruling party, from the beginning, made it very clear that it was looking forward to issued-based and peaceful campaigns and that it also appealed to other political players to follow suit.

Mundubile, a lawyer, stressed that it was a known fact that Chilubi was a PF stronghold.

“We therefore needed to take a lead on how we wanted our campaigns to proceed. So, we’ve dictated peace – non-violent campaigns. I must admit that so far so good! We, as campaign managers, have basically covered all the wards so far and it is very clear that victory is 100 per cent guaranteed,” Mundubile explained.

“We just want to ensure that we get very comfortable margins. It’s not in doubt that this area remains a PF stronghold.”

He said one of the strengths that the PF had in the Chilubi by-election campaign was that the government had performed well, in terms of the developmental agenda.

“You know that every political party campaigns based on its party manifesto [and] our party manifesto from 2011 was that we were going to deliver good hospitals, good schools, improve water transport and communication and so on. Clearly, we have picked all these…” Mundubile said.

“We have built two new hospitals; one at the mainland and one at the island. We have a brand new school at the island and another one at the mainland and these are secondary schools. In terms of communication, you and I are able to speak [via phone] right now very easily because we have planted [communication] towers in the constituency.”

He talked about: “the elephant in the room” the dilapidated Luwingu-Nsombo-Chaba-Chilubi road.

“Before Honourable Fundanga died, government had already contracted China Geo to begin works on the road. She actually came to Chilubi before she died and announced that equipment would soon be mobilised on that road,” Mundubile explained.

“So, the issue to do with the road has also been resolved. The issue to do with power; the [electricity] pole lines are being erected from the Luwingu side. This project has been on for the past two years. So, our job has just been to remind the people where we are coming from; where were we before PF came into power and where are we now. They are receiving that message very well.”

Mundubile also indicated that Fube was a good choice, “especially that he is coming from the mainland.”

“There have been issues in the past [that Chilubi members of parliament always hail from the island). So, the idea was to alternate; if one comes from the island, the next time around it should be from the mainland,” Mundubile noted.

He accused the UPND of attempting to propagate violence in its campaigns.

“I must commend the police; the police have been very alert. There was an incident at the island yesterday (Tuesday),” Mundubile said.

“They (UPND) have created an image on social media that they are doing fine. But I want to tell you that if you make a random call, people will tell you that it’s difficult to see the UPND on the ground. The issue of violence is one thing they (UPND) want to use but we’ve remained very peaceful and allowed the police to do their work.”

Asked about accusations, from the opposition, of flouting the electoral process Act, Mundubile responded that: “those are mere excuses.”

“What you need to understand is that there is an issue of capacity at Chilubi. My campaign team alone has in excess of 30 people. We can’t even accommodate all of them because the capacity, in terms of lodging, is just not there,” he explained.

“So, if I move in and there are 15 rooms available and I have got 35 people, I book those 15 rooms [but] even my 20 people are not accommodated. The next person can’t come and say ‘I was blocked.’ So, what we needed to do was to acknowledge the fact that in terms of bed space in Chilubi, we don’t have that much, both at the island and the mainland to be able to accommodate an event like this one.”

Mundubile also told opposition political parties that proper planning would have counteracted their complaints of being inconvenienced.

“Honourable Fundanga died on the 20th of November last year. So, we all knew that within the next 90 days there will be elections. So, in terms of planning, for instance, I was moving seven to eight vehicles into the island,” he said, adding: “all we did is that that vessel for ZAMPOST moves vehicles as a business and we went there to ask them not to hire it for so many days.”

“We said we’ve got maybe eight vehicles to move. ‘How much is it?’ Can you please schedule the movement of these vehicles. The turnaround period for this vessel could be truly slow – sometimes it’s two days. Maybe for one vehicle, by the time it’s (the vessel) going and coming back it would have been two days. So, if somebody comes in between with their vehicle, when they (ZAMPOST) still have four of our vehicles to transport and we’ve already paid, and says we have blocked them, it’s up to the people to judge.”

He explained that water transport in Chilubi borders on the issue of capacity of the available water vessel.

“If there were other vessels that could move at the speed, maybe we could have moved all the 10 vehicles at once and then the following day the vessel is available for somebody else. But one can’t blame us for lack of planning. If your planning was poor…They could have moved their vehicles in December!” he said.

On the distribution of mealie-meal in the constituency, Mundubile said: “the time that it had rained heavily the other week on the island, houses collapsed.”

“It was all over the media for people to see. The question was, as a responsible government, should we stay away from helping these people that are in need for fear of being accused that we are distributing mealie-meal? The question is ‘was there need at that particular point for these people to be given [mealie-meal]?” Mundubile asked.

“If people in Gwembe can be given, the people in Western Province can be given because they have been hit with this calamity, why shouldn’t the people of Chilubi be given similar assistance? I can tell you now that I have all the mealie-meal in my camp to last up the time of elections (polling day). There is no Shoprite in Chilubi where I can be going to buy a bag of mealie-meal every day.”

He added: “the mealie-meal that they saw being distributed in camps should not excite anyone.”

“It’s just for our use. In any case, 200 bags of mealie-meal; how far can it take you bribing people? 200 votes out of 46,000 votes! It’s laughable when you look at what is going on,” Mundubile said.

He said people should now begin to change politics and equip themselves with realistic messages.

“I don’t expect it to be easy in Chilubi [for the opposition] because they can’t talk about the roads, hospitals, schools. These things have all been done and so, they can only talk about mealie meal, lodges and blocking of the water vessel,” said Mundubile.