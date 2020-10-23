Elvis Kunda wrote…

CHILUBI RESULTS ANGERED TRIBALIST GBM

GBM is angry and has insulted the people of chilubi for giving UPND 3,000 votes.

GBM was heard saying that forget about 2021,HH will win in the morning.

GBM expected UPND to get 120 votes in chilubi where HH did not even step a foot but managed a seizable number of votes. Mr Lungu,DMMU and the entire cabinet were in chilubi while UPND was just represented by youths Roy Makai and Steven Chikota who were campaign manager and Deputy campaign manager respectively.

GBM has given up on pf claiming that pf is not redeemable.

FIKAPWA