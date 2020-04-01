WED, APRIL 1, 2020.

Says the party does not care for them and only uses them to advance a narrative of national character.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

The United Party for National Development Councillor for Bulilo ward in Chilubi, Mr Albert Chileya Lwanga resigned from his Position as Councillor on that ticket.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the Chilubi Council Chairperson, Mr Lwanga said the UPND has no tangible agenda for Chilubi. He further said he does not recieve any support from the party as Councillor.

He observed that the UPND is just using him and other members in Chilubi for Psychological sustenance and to carry a narrative of a party with national character.

He said during the just ended Parliamentary by elections in Chilubi, he had had an opportunity to interact with party President Mr Hakainde Hichilema where he had established that the UPND leader does not really care for his members in the district.

He said for that reason that he was no longer able to continue as a Councillor under the UPND in Bulilo ward.